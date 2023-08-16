Newsable: Are we emptying out, or filling up? Our latest immigration stats explained

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: What do the latest immigration statistics mean? Plus how to make sure your stuff sells on TradeMe, tonight’s FIFA semi-final, and our grocery shopping habits.

Supplied More and more of us are reaching for our passports and greener pastures, according to our latest statistics.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Good morning wonderful people!

I feel like I’m writing a break-up letter.

Sounds dramatic, but I’m pretty sure if you Google ‘drama queen’, ‘did you mean Imogen Wells?’ is what Google spits back at you.

Look, it’s not you - it’s me.

I’M GOING ON HOLIDAY!!!

I will miss you all dearly, but I will also be very happy sippin’ cocktails for a week.

And do not worry - I’m not leaving Emile and our wonderful Audio team high and dry. The brilliant Jess who reads our headline news will be taking the wheel for me.

Now that I have that news out of the way, let’s get to today’s show!

We’ve seen the highest number of Kiwi citizens emptying the nest in a decade, but on the flipside, the number of people arriving to live here is on the rise too. Senior Stuff reporter, Ged Cann, joins us to explain what the numbers mean.

The cost of living crisis has all of us looking for ways to make a bit more cash, so we’re getting the inside scoop from TradeMe on how to make sure our things sell (one of which is: TAKE BETTER PHOTOS OF YOUR STUFF. NOTHING IRKS ME MORE).

Imogen Wells and Emile Donovan will cover what's worth talking about in the Newsable podcast, out at 6am each weekday morning.

Plus, we’re chatting about tonight's blockbuster semi final between Australia and England, and we’re asking - who does the supermarket shopping in your household? Get in touch on Instagram or flick us an email, newsable@stuff.co.nz

Have a great week, take care of yourselves, and don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.

Speak soon,

Imo

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.

​​​​​​