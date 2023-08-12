One person missing after house fire in Hamilton

One person is missing after a house fire in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Fox St about 3.05am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

The house was “fully engulfed” and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

“Three occupants of the house were able to escape the house. However, one occupant is not accounted for.”

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ remain at the scene as of 7am.

Updates will be provided when more information is available, police said.