Person found dead after house fire in Hamilton

One person is missing after a house fire in Hamilton.

A person has been found dead following a house fire in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Fox St about 3.05am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

The house was “fully engulfed” and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

“Three occupants of the house were able to escape the house.”

Another person who was previously unaccounted for has since been found dead, police said about 11am.

“A scene guard is in place and police will be working at the address today alongside FENZ investigators.”

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ remain at the scene as of 7am.

FENZ shift manager Josh Pennefather said four fire engines attended at the peak of the fire and had it contained by 4.10am.

A fire investigator was looking into the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when more information is available, police said.