Waiwera's thermal resort finally razed after decades of business follies mount

Waiwera's famed hot pools have been slowly deteriorating since they were abandoned in 2018.

After a failed bid from a Russian billionaire to develop the dilapidated Waiwera Thermal Resort came to nothing, demolition crews set to work tearing down the shabby remnants on Monday morning.

The towering slides are in disrepair and the once-luxurious spa, movie pool and 26 swimming pools are fit only for the algae growing in them.

After many muddled plans for redevelopment over the years, new owners, Urban Partners, have decided to clear the land in order to sell it.

The pools, only 45 minutes north of Auckland’s CBD, hold a hazy, funny-smelling place in many Aucklanders’ memories.

They were a regular stop off for northland-bound holidaymakers and a popular addition to any school trip calendar through the 1980s to the early 2000s.

But a string of bad business decisions and the eventual completion of a motorway bypass, have seen the pool complex fall into a state of disrepair.

Wikimedia Commons The pools were only a 45 drive from Auckland’s CBD, were once a welcome escape for many.

The 1.73 hectare property, valued at $17.5 million in Auckland Council’s most recent valuation, has sat empty since 2018 when staff were laid off ahead of a supposed 3-month redevelopment.

But then-owner Russian billionaire Mikhail Khimich never followed through on the plans, and eventually the property ended up in the hands of liquidators who are now trying to make it as appealing as they can for prospective buyers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Waiwera Thermal Resort has fallen into disrepair since its closure in 2018.

“Waiwera holds a special place in the hearts and minds of so many Aucklanders and visitors, whether it was hanging with friends in the pools or hooning down the slides,” said Urban Partners chief executive Greig Staples​.

He said they have struggled with vandalism and the existing structures were at a point where they “offer no value to a buyer, and it will be a positive for the wider community to remove what is left of the buildings”.

Blair Peterken, Colliers Director of Capital Markets, said clearing the land will appeal to a wider range of buyers and will be ready for sale by spring.

Prior to colonial settlement, the qualities of the thermal springs were well known and utilised by Māori in the area before it was sold during the New Zealand wars.

The hotpools have been through many hands since 1845.

According to a 2014 Metro Magazine article, Waiwera was bought from Māori for “26 blankets, four spades, one cask of tobacco, four double-barrelled guns, one bag of shot, four cartridge boxes, three casks of powder, five shirts, two cloth caps, one coat and £16 in cash.”

People continued to use the hotpools until 1875 when entrepreneur Robert Graham made them even more appealing, building bath houses and a large hotel for guests on the site.

The hotpools gained international attention for their supposed healing properties, and people came from around the world to bathe in the healing waters.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The days of long lines for the water slides at Waiwera are a thing of the past.

Developer John St Clair Brown tried and failed to return the land to its former glory for decades but sold most of his holdings to fellow property mogul Dan Kelly in 2004.

Kelly’s plans for 215-apartment complex next to the pools fell through when the Global Financial Crisis hit, and in 2009 Khimich got involved.

Khimich’s Waiwera Group, founded in 2011, ran the resort and bottling plant, from which its Waiwera Water New Zealand was sold across the country and internationally.

When the Russian took over the resort in 2018 the gates would soon shut for the last time.

But despite the tumultuous ups and downs of the waterpark, Staples said he was aware of the significance the park held for Aucklanders.

“The demolition process starting today is bittersweet as it represents the end of an era,” he said. “But also the beginning of Waiwera’s revitalisation.”