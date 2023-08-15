Inappropriate behaviour allegations before Corrections leader's shock resignation

Topia Rameka left his role as Deputy Chief Executive Māori at Corrections on August 4 – the same day staff were told. (File photo)

More information about Corrections leader’s sudden resignation has come to light, including multiple allegations from female staff regarding inappropriate behaviour.

The Post reported Topia Rameka left his role as Deputy Chief Executive Māori on August 4 – the same day staff were told and with minimal fanfare.

Newsroom journalist Aaron Smale reports Rameka had multiple complaints made against him by Corrections staff, including three female employees.

Department of Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot told Stuff in the week leading up to Rameka’s departure, information came to light regarding his conduct – but he resigned before an investigation could begin.

Lightfoot said he had a duty of care to protect anyone who provided him with information regarding a staff member’s conduct.

“For this reason, I will not be providing further details at this time.”

Lightfoot said he demanded a high standard of conduct from all Corrections employees, and if any had concerns about another staff member’s behaviour, he encouraged them to raise them with him or a colleague they trusted.

“I expect all allegations to be taken seriously.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis confirmed concerns about Rameka’s behaviour were raised with him.

“This happened at our regular weekly officials meeting and is usual practice whenever a Deputy Chief Executive resigns, or has concerns raised about their conduct, in any of my portfolios.”

Davis said he was “in no way” involved in any employment decisions.