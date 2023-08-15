Woman who found missing toddler Willow saw her 'in the middle of the road'

Willow is reunited with mother, Waimererangi Rudolph, after going missing on Sunday afternoon.

The woman who found west Auckland 2-year-old Willow on Sunday has spoken for the first time about what actually happened to the toddler during the six hours she was missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fualaau Pelenato, 55, explained how Sunday took an “unexpected” turn.

Driving along Universal Drive to take her daughter to work, and already running late, Pelenato’s husband spotted something in the rearview mirror.

“For a second I thought I’d run something over, but then I saw it was a little child. I opened my door and I just ran to her,” Pelenato recalled, with tears in her eyes.

Pelenato dodged cars to reach Willow, who she said was wandering down “the middle of the road” at about 2.15pm.

“I know what time it was because my daughter was meant to be at work at 2pm.

“I waited there on the corner of Universal Drive, thinking the parent or carer might come to find her – but no one came.”

Pelenato said she made the decision to take Willow home with her for fear her parents would get in trouble if she called the police.

“I know people will ask me why I didn’t take her to the police, but I didn’t want her parents to get in trouble.

“So I took her home, and she played with my grandchildren, she was like one of the family, running around with a dustpan.”

Pelenato posted on social media in an attempt to find Willow’s family just after 6.30pm: “If you are looking for a child or your child then please contact me... Please send a picture of the child as verification. She is happy and fine, she’s like one of my own whānau. No tears at all, just playing with my grandchildren.”

While Pelenato waited for someone to get in touch, she went about her daily routine, “cleaning and preparing everything for the week”.

“I never watch TV, I don’t like watching it, so I didn’t know police were looking for her.”

Pelenato was about to go to the shop to get nappies for Willow, when she saw she’d missed a call from an unknown number.

“I thought it would be the parents, but it was the police.”

Pelenato agreed to meet police at a local dairy, where she passed Willow to the police.

On Sunday, police said Willow had been playing in the garden of her home when she went missing on Sunday afternoon, prompting police to issue a public appeal asking if anyone had seen a black vehicle stop on Universal Drive and “assist a child”.

By 8pm, word reached those searching near the house that Willow had been found, and she was brought back home in her aunty’s arms.

Willow’s mother, Waimererangi Rudolph, told Stuff on Monday morning she was “heartbroken” after her daughter went missing.

”I would like to say thank you to the lady that found her and looked after her and kept her safe. I’m very grateful for her,” Rudolph said.