Skull that washed up on beach believed to be about 340 years old

The skull washed up at Tatapouri Bay in April last year. (File photo)

A human skull that washed up on a beach near Gisborne last year is believed to be about 340 years old.

The skull was found on the beach at Tatapouri, 14km north of Gisborne, on the afternoon of April 5 last year.

A coroner’s report released on Tuesday said the skull was taken by police to Rotorua, where it was examined by a pathologist, who believed it was not of pre-European descent.

The skull was later taken to anthropologist Professor Judith Littleton at Auckland University, who recommended that it be radiocarbon dated at Waikato University.

The radiocarbon dating results indicated the skull was of pre-European origin, approximately 1680AD.

Littleton believed the skull was probably from a female aged between approximately 30-45 years at the time of death.

Coroner Mark Wilton reviewed all available information and was satisfied that the person had died with an unknown cause of death.

He directed police to provide the skull to local iwi.