'I just want her to play': Mum's fight for low-vision daughter to play hockey

STUFF Stellan Port just wants to play hockey, but her school has said no because of her visually impairment.

A visually-impaired Rangitīkei student says she is desperate to play hockey but her school won’t let her on the turf because of safety concerns.

Stellan Port, 13, has been around the game she “lives and breathes” since the age of 2, following in her mum’s and siblings’ footsteps.

She was born with a variety of disabilities, including low vision, and says Rangitīkei College is refusing to let her play a sport she cherishes.

Once sponsored by Sport Manawatū, Stellan said she had proven herself as a talented goalie.

She played competition hockey from the age of 8 at primary and intermediate level and said she had “never” been injured.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Stellan Port, 13, loves playing goalie but is prepared to try other positions if it gets her some turf time.

But Rangitīkei College principal Tony Booker said staff responsible for Stellan considered her wish to play hockey this year “using information received from her family, Blind Low Vision NZ and individual observations”.

“The team made an assessment that she was not ready to play competitive matches in the secondary school hockey competition this year, although she could remain a full member of the squad.

“This decision was based solely on concerns about Stellan’s safety and welfare resulting from her vision impairment.”

Stellan had no peripheral or lower vision, but could see well straight on.

He said when Stellan was year 8, the school developed education, management and personal training programmes. It also met with an advisor from Blind Low Vision NZ and was following recommendations from a “subsequent report”.

He said the college was committed to “encouraging full and inclusive” participation in sport.

But, Stellan’s mum Mellissa Port said she had been fighting the school’s decision for months.

There had been meetings, phone calls and emails exchanged, and she made a formal complaint to the Board of Trustees when she was unable to resolve the situation.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Stellan Port, 13, wants to play goalie with her hockey team at Rangitīkei College.

The board paid Stellan’s fees to be on the team, and she was made to travel to games, but she was given a support role and was not allowed to wear the uniform.

A safety plan was created in May about what to do if Stellan “took a hit” to the head or fell during a match, but she had not been allowed on the turf this season.

Stellan said she relied on her hearing, which was sharper because of her vision loss, and she could hear the ball before she saw it.

“I’m even willing to do other positions ... I’ve been playing midfielder.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Stellan Port says hockey is in her blood and standing on the sidelines this season has been tough.

“I just want to play.”

Port said Stellan “lived and breathed” hockey and it was the one thing she cherished in spite of her disabilities.

“I had a report done, which I organised, that said she was capable. The school still won’t let her play.

“I will sign a waiver so the school doesn’t get in trouble if she gets hurt ... we just want her to play.”

Supplied Stellan Port has played hockey since the age of 8.

Parents of Vision Impaired NZ national executive officer Dr Rebekah Graham was supporting Port and said she could not understand the school’s rationale.

“To me, it’s a human rights issue.”

She said the right to an inclusive education was “enshrined” in legislation, including in the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of Child, which said children with disabilities should be “able to join in with activities, and their disability shouldn’t stop them from taking part”.

Rangitīkei College principal Tony Booker says the school has concerns for Stellan’s safety. (File photo)

It also stated they should feel included at school and “be able to choose what they do and have a say in choices about their lives”.

“This aligns with the right to participate as an equal ... Stellan is enjoying hockey and is able ... this should be encouraged.”

Graham understood children with disabilities came with “additional challenges” and sometimes needed modifications to play sport.

But, in Stellan’s case she was capable of playing hockey without the need for major adjustments.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Dr Rebekah Graham says Stellan is able to play hockey and she can’t understand why the school isn’t being more inclusive. (File photo)

“It’s deeply disappointing in 2023 a school community is so unwilling to enable inclusion and participation in sporting endeavours.”

Stellan also suffered from learning difficulties and had a full-time teacher aide who took her to classes.

“So, sometimes she finds school hard, she’s not always included with her peers in other spheres of life ... this is the one sphere where she is included as an equal.”

Graham said support for children with diabilities across Aotearoa was “hit-and-miss” with some schools doing better than others.

“They often don’t value our disabled children ... they think ‘oh they’re a drain on our resources’.

“There’s a lack of knowledge around disabilities in general ... they don’t understand how to be inclusive.”