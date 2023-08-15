Father of missing Marokopa family spotted at Bunnings buying camping items

Tom Philips was seen at two separate Bunnings in Waikato, buying camping supplies.

The father of the missing Marokopa family may have set up a campsite with supplies bought from two Bunnings stores, police say.

New details emerged on Tuesday night that Tom Phillips brought headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots on August 2, using a large amount of cash.

Police have been searching for Phillips and his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since family reported them missing from their home on Waikato’s west coast, on January 18, 2022.

Early afternoon on August 2, Philips went to the Bunnings on Kahikatea Dr, before heading to another store in Te Rapa, Waikato.

“He used a large amount of cash to make these purchases and the items purchased suggest that Tom may have set up a campsite”, police said.

MARK TAYLOR\WAIKATO TIMES Watch the police press conference about Tom Phillips.

Police said their priority was locating Philips and the children to ensure their welfare.

They urged the public not to take action if they sighted Philips, but to call 11 instead.

In early August police were searching for sightings of four motorbikes in relation to the missing family.

NZ POLICE/Waikato Times Police looking for missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his children are now seeking sightings of various vehicles

Inspector Will Loughrin said police were seeking sightings of a Honda 50cc motocross bike, a black Suzuki 200cc Trojan, Honda XR 200cc, Honda 2008 Four Trax Quad and any historical sightings of a stolen bronze-coloured Toyota Hilux ute.

“If you've seen these bikes and vehicle or any bike trails in the bush area, we urge you to contact police,” Loughrin said.

“Locals in this area are urged to report any thefts from properties or vehicles, including fuel, food and other supplies.”

Hunters are also asked to report any signs of people being present in unusual or remote areas.