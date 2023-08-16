Family of four escapes late-night house fire in Manakau

A fire investigator has been at the scene of the house fire in Manakau to try and determine the cause.

Multiple fire crews spent the early hours of Wednesday morning extinguishing a fire in Manakau that significantly damaged a home.

Emergency services were called to the home located on a back section on Honi Taipua St about 10pm on Tuesday, just three hours after a staged house fire was set in Levin.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant commander Craig Gold said a grandmother, mum and two children were home at the time.

He understood the mum got her two children out of the home before returning for her own mother.

“They made a pretty lucky escape.”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff There is significant damage to the house following the fire, which has left it gutted and with an unstable floor.

The fire had burned “end to end” and nothing inside the home was salvageable, Gold said.

Volunteer crews from Ōtaki and Levin found the fire well-involved on arrival and a rural support crew was brought in to supply water as the small town did not have many hydrants.

Gold had just returned home to Paraparaumu when he received the call. He had been in Levin for the controlled burn on Mabel St, which aired live on television.

It was staged to show the public how fast a fire could spread, but Gold said the blaze in Manakau was a real-life example of how a fire could destroy a home “within a matter of minutes”.

He was not sure if the house had working smoke alarms, but said what mattered most was the family made a “safe escape and were all alive”.

A fire investigator was at the scene on Wednesday morning and told Stuff the floor of the home was unstable and he was waiting on specialist staff and gear to arrive so he could gain entry.

Gold said the investigation was continuing, and they needed to speak with the home’s occupants before a cause could be determined.

Neighbours in a front property said they were home at the time of the fire and it was “out the gate”.

FENZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said when they arrived they were not sure if anyone was inside the building.

“The house is significantly damaged, and there are no reports of which part of the house the fire originated in.”

Crews left the scene around 2am on Wednesday.