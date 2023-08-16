Jackpot! One lucky person takes home $37 million after Lotto draw

The numbers have been drawn for the $37m jackpot (file photo).

One lucky person has taken home the big $37.125 million payout in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, with the ticket coming from New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu.

The numbers were 17, 29, 7, 19, 38, 36, with the bonus ball being number 20.

The winning power ball was number 5.

Seven other Lotto players took home $125,000, after winning Lotto First Division.

According to LottoNZ, Wednesday night’s winner is the tenth multi-millionaire of 2023, with the win coming just months after a $33.5 million win in Christchurch.

Ticket sales were closed at 7.30pm on Wednesday night, with online results being posted at 9.15pm.

