Commercial building fire caused evacuations in central Christchurch

Nearby buildings in Sydenham were evacuated as a fire took hold at a Christchurch radiator repair business.

A Christchurch business has been left “pretty gutted” after a fire took hold on Thursday.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as radiator repair business Christchurch Radiators, which is on the corner of Buchan and Lawson streets in Sydenham, went up in flames.

Emergency services responded about 11.40am when they were called to the blaze which sent a large plume of smoke into the sky.

VENDEL EGYED/Stuff Smoke billows from a building in central Christchurch on Thursday

In a statement, a police spokesperson said officers helped with road closures, traffic management and evacuations of the immediate area. They asked people to “avoid the vicinity within 100m of the fire”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand South Island shift manager Blair Walklin said two fire crews from Spreydon and Christchurch City stations initially responded.

“While crews were responding, smoke could be seen and a second alarm was raised,” he said.

Kyle Burns/Supplied A fire burns at a Christchurch radiator repair business on Thursday.

Store manager of Further Faster NZ Anthony Murray, a neighbouring business, said the building was “pretty gutted”.

Murray believed the fire began inside the radiator reconditioning building and said it looked like it “effectively got bigger from the fumes and fuel residue”.

“Emergency services arrived pretty quickly, and it didn’t take too long to put it out.”

Murray and his staff have been able to return and open their store back up again as emergency services made the cordon smaller.

From 1pm a fire investigator was on the scene and two crews remained dampening the area.