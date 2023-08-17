Evacuations as fire burns in central Christchurch

Smoke billows from a building in central Christchurch on Thursday

Buildings are being evacuated as a fire burns at a business in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a commercial property on Buchan St, Sydenham, about 11.40am on Thursday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said officers were helping with road closures, traffic management and evacuations of the immediate area.

“People in the area are advised to listen to directions from staff and avoid the vicinity within 100m of the fire.”

The fire appears to be at radiator repair business Christchurch Radiators, which is on the corner of Buchan and Lawson streets.

Kyle Burns/Supplied A fire burns at a Christchurch building on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand South Island shift manager Blair Walklin said two fire crews from Spreydon and Christchurch City stations initially responded to reports of the fire.

“While crews were responding smoke could be seen and a second alarm was raised,” he said.

As of 12.20pm three crews remained fighting to extinguish and dampen down flames.

More soon.