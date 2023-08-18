30-year spat with bach owners over skate park won by locals fighting for their 'right to shred'

Tairua skater kids are currently having to use private facilities such as this half-pipe, and crave a public skate park.

A 30-year battle over a Coromandel skate park between locals and bach owners that involved “dirty tricks”, “bribery” and accusations of nimbyism has reached its conclusion in court.

The community and waterfront property owners had been pitted against each other over a skate park in Tairua’s Cory Park Domain, near the estuary.

A High Court judge has this week dismissed the request for a judicial review, mounted by Preserve Cory Park Domain Inc. This group, many of whom were from Auckland, opposed the park for its proximity to houses, potential noise, anti-social behaviour and sanitary fears about toileting.

It was a last-ditch bid to stop the skate park to block the project, with legal wrangling meaning costs have blown up to more than a million dollars.

Local children and their parents had been at court fighting for their “right to shred”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Property owners are trying to stop a skate park in the Cory Park Domain in Tairua.

The opposing group was accused of “pure nimbyism” by Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust Jacqui Gage-Brown, who said that the majority of the wealthy bach owners did not live in town.

There’s been plenty of skulduggery in the battle.

Stuff revealed in June how an Auckland rugby club encouraged members to stack a community survey with opposition to the park to help out a benefactor with a holiday home in Tairua who opposes the facility.

“There are potentially some additional sponsorship dollars in it for the club,” said an email to all members.

Meanwhile, opponents claimed they’ve been subjected to threats.

High Court Judge Powell now has put an end to the matter with his decision, giving council the opportunity to seek costs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Give us a skate park: Jacqui Gage-Brown, chair of the Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust, (far left), said the community was ecstatic with the news that the park can now go ahead.

The community was “ecstatic” over the ruling, said Gage-Brown.

“We are ecstatic and fair to say, so is the Tairua community. This is a long anticipated project that will finally come to fruition. The perseverance and effort to get this across the line with the reward being a skate park for our community. Just epic!”

Jim Jackson, spokesperson for the Preserve Cory Park Domain group, said, “We respect the judge's decision."

Thames Coromandel mayor, Len Salt, welcomed the news that Justice Powell had dismissed claims that the process that council had followed was flawed.

“This process has validated the process and decision-making to site a skate park on Cory Park Domain, and we look forward to construction commencing when arrangements are finalised.”