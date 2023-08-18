Councils start consulting on cyclone property buy-outs, want deal sealed before election

The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said, at a June 1 press conference.

A push to complete a cyclone-recovery funding deal with the Crown is being urged by Hawke’s Bay councils, who want the deal agreed before a possible change of government at the election.

Hastings District Council and Napier City Councils on Thursday voted in favour of consulting ratepayers on proposed amendments to their Long Term Plans.

The amendments are necessary in order to allow the councils to pay for the voluntary buy-outs of Category 3 properties.

There are 308 properties in Hastings in Category 3, but only 155 of those contain a residential dwelling, and it’s proposed that only those properties with residential dwellings that will be offered a buy-out.

In Napier there are 20 Category 3 properties with dwellings that will be offered a buy-out.

Under the Cyclone Gabrielle support package drafted by the Hawke’s Bay councils and central government, the Crown will provide $556million to the whole region. Most of this will go towards helping councils with costs of repairing bridges and roads, and flood mitigation works.

DAVID UNWIN Some of the Category 3 residential properties in the Esk Valley. (File photo)

Unlike the Christchurch earthquake, where the Crown covered the full bill to buy out red-zoned houses, it will not be doing so for the Category 3 properties.

Included in the deal is a capped Crown contribution of up to $92.5m towards Hastings and Napier council costs for buying out the residential properties in Category 3 areas, with costs to be shared on a 50/50 basis with the councils.

Hastings District Council is proposing to put up to $50m towards the buy-outs (so, with Crown funding there will be $100m available), Napier City Council is proposing to put $3.5m towards its buy-outs (meaning there will be $7m available).

If the councils do not agree to contribute 50/50 towards the buys outs, the funding deal is off the table.

Supplied The Esk Valley north of Napier is mainly within Hastings District Council boundaries, but includes several properties within Napier City Council.

Presently the council’s LTPs do not contain a mandate for them to purchase private residential property or property rights in partnership with the Crown. It requires an amendment to the LTP, which is the reason for they have voted to go through a consultation process.

Consultation with ratepayers begins today (Friday).

The Hastings 8-page consultation document makes plain the situation faced by councils and ratepayers.

“No practical alternatives to the Crown’s financial support offer for the region have been identified. This is being presented as a case accepting or declining the offer,” it says.

The Esk River destroyed everything in its path during Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

“The cyclone has had a hefty impact on Council’s infrastructure and finances. The repair bill in Hastings is estimated at circa $792m. This amendment is about securing the best possible support package from the Crown to enable us to move forward in a timely way. The preference is to finalise agreements with the Crown before the upcoming general election (which could impose significant delays – potentially up to mid-2024 if the Crown changes - on any funding certainty for our community),” it says.

It said that declining the Crown offer would mean waiting until after the general election to see what financial support package could be negotiated and “this will result in significant time delays when our community has been clear it wants action”.

“The region’s leaders consider this high risk along with the ongoing distress to Category 3 residents whose homes are considered unsafe for ongoing residential use,” it says.

Both councils’ consultations close on September 5.