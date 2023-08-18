Lotto winner of massive $37 million Powerball draw claims the prize

The winner of the biggest Lotto Powerball prize of the year has come forward to claim the $37m prize.

Lotto head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said she was delighted for the winner and pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days,” Lucy said.

The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday, and was the 10th time this year the Powerball jackpot had been struck.

The ticket had been bought at Kāpiti New World in Paraparaumu, and on Thursday, the morning after the draw a rainbow had shone pointing to the supermarket’s ‘pot of gold’.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 17, 29, 7, 19, 38, 36, with bonus ball 20, and the power ball number 5.