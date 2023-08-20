Office, school pups, prison hounds: NZ's best working dogs

Just some of Aotearoa’s hard-working pooches who protect native species, victims of crime and school children.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau may be banned from bringing her pooch to work, but four-legged companions are making great colleagues in other workplaces.

About 400 hounds have put up their paws to compete for the titles of Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job and Top Home Office Dog in the Top Dog competition.

Canine companions play an important role in the workforce, from boosting mental health to contributing to the community, Frog Recruitment director Shannon Barlow said. Her company is running the competition.

supplied Bryn is on hand to help kids at Auckland’s Rodney College, and loves a bit of dancing too.

Finalists include biosecurity detection dogs, therapy dogs, a Ministry of Justice court dog, and pooches helping settle children with behavioural issues in schools.

“These dogs are vitally important to our economy because their canine abilities help to control pests in our regional parks, secure our borders from biohazards, or perform search and rescues to save human lives,” Barlow said.

Mabel is the only New Zealand dog working in court, supporting victims of crime. Based at Tauranga court, she’s also worked in Springhill and Auckland women’s prisons.

Mabel accompanies young victims when giving evidence, sitting quietly by their side, and can even push the court lift button. She melts the hearts of judges and defendants alike, says her handler Gail Bryce.

supplied Mabel works in Tauranga court and has worked in prisons.

“The court environment is very tense, so Mabel takes it down a few notches.”

Biosecurity dog, blue heeler cross, Bobby, is trained to find Argentine ants, one of the world’s most invasive species.

supplied Keeping us safe from Argentine ants is Bobby, a biosecurity dog

Also protecting the country is Auckland council dog, Mawhai, who trained for three years to spot a pathogen that kills kauri trees.

Cavoodle Bryn gets down with the kids at Rodney High school. Handler Kerry Jenner says Bryn instinctively knows when students need support, and can sense depression, anxiety and loneliness.

“When one boy was particularly sad, he was lying on the floor, so Bryn went to lay beside him. Bryn moved to place his heart on the boy’s heart.”

supplied Mawhai protects native kauri trees from pathogens.

He accompanies children to difficult meetings with the principal.

It’s not all school work though – at dances, Bryn joins in with the kids, dancing on his hind legs.

Bay of Plenty beauty therapist Ginene Hona says her French bulldog Remus is a key part of the business.

“I have clients who have been petrified of dogs from bad experiences but now just adore Remus and say he has helped them not be so scared.

supplied Max is the best at digging holes at his engineering firm.

“Remus has a following on Instagram and is popular around town. He's the best therapy.”

Digging holes is a must for engineering company BCD, and golden retriever Max is the best at it says environmental planner Aimee Palmer. Max even wears a shirt to work and gets involved in office dress up days.

Christchurch heading/whippet cross dog Indiana Bones, a rescue dog also known as Indie, works at Rowwdy Limited as a film set dog.

Supplied Heading/whippet cross dog Indiana Bones, owned by Jordan Mauger in Christchurch, works on film sets.

“At a very young age she worked with me on various productions,” owner Jordan Mauger said.

“She will come with me on location, scout the area, hang out at unit base and excitingly greet crew and actors arriving at work. Sometimes she’ll even find herself in front of camera as an extra or a lead dog. One time she even had her own trailer. Maybe one day she’ll be on the red carpet at a premiere.”

Judging is currently in progress by Frog, JetPark Hotels and dog trainer and animal behaviourist Pauline Blomfield. Winners of each category will be announced on August 25, and will receive a $1000 prize package and a Top Dog trophy.