The Kiwi doctor changing thousands of lives in rural Uganda

Uganda is still recovering from a 20-year civil war and many people in remote rural areas have no access to healthcare. (File photo)

A healthcare initiative by Kiwi doctor Nick Laing has seen thousands of people gain access to healthcare in the most rural parts of Uganda where there had never been healthcare before.

Laing, originally from Christchurch, has been living and working in Northern Uganda for 10 years where he is the co-founder and country director of OneDay Health, an NGO that operates 38 remote rural health centres in the region.

In an interview with RNZ on Sunday, Laing described his life in the city of Gulu, which is a far cry from life in New Zealand.

Laing said Gulu was a mid-sized town with about 100,000 residents, but “a lot of activity”.

He and his anthropologist wife, Tessa, lived in what he called “a super hut” - a round structure with a layered grass roof and poles made from local palm trees. With two solar panels, the couple had just enough electricity to power their lights, charge their phones and computers, and use their only kitchen appliance - a hand blender.

“I’d say it is a very poor part of the world compared to New Zealand. In 2003, [Uganda] came out of a 20-year civil war, so it has been recovering from that civil war for the past 20 years,” he told RNZ.

Laing, who speaks the local language Acholi fluently, worked as a doctor a couple of days a week and helped manage eight health centres run by the local Anglican church.

“But the thing I love doing [is] our new NGO called OneDay Health, because what I am passionate about is that one day everyone everywhere would have access to healthcare, whether you are in Christchurch, whether you’re in Northland, whether you are in a village in Uganda.

“So what we do is we launch these small nurse-led health centres in the most remote rural parts of Uganda. We are providing quality healthcare where there had been no healthcare before.”

The first centres were started through crowdfunding and the initiative had since grown to 38 centres. Each health centre cost about NZ$4000 to $5000 to launch - money that came from donations - and were then sustained by small fees paid by patients.

Laing told RNZ poverty was a real challenge. While they charged a very small fee for healthcare - less than $1 per patient - it was still hard for some people to pay even that.

“[The centres] are all run by really talented nurses here [and] they’ve treated over 150,000 patients in the last five years in these remote health centres.”

About half the people who came through their doors had to be treated for malaria, while others had to be treated for challenging conditions like HIV, typhoid and brucellosis.

“It has been a real journey for us seeing this thing grow and take on a life of its own, and I am really, really proud to be part of that.”

Laing told RNZ the pace of life in Uganda was slower and relationships were prioritised, so he rarely felt overwhelmed.

“We spend a lot of time organising and doing work, but it happens at a nice pace.

“Being part of this community really refreshes us. When we come home, we can sit on the front porch and watch the sun go down as people walk past and greet us. That feeling of connectedness, being connected to the people around us, really sustains us.”

He said the perception that Uganda was not very safe was “just not true at all”.

“People are super nice and super friendly. Uganda is actually a pretty safe place, but it is surrounded by a bunch of not-so-safe countries.”

Laing told RNZ while they missed their family in New Zealand, they had no plans to return just yet.

“We are really grateful for our lives here. As long as we are useful and we feel like we have good things to offer to the community and the people here, then we’ll stay. Maybe when we’re less useful, we’ll come back to New Zealand.

“We really have two homes now.”