Wind forces planes to miss their approaches, ferries expect delays

Winds remain strong on Monday afternoon around parts of the North Island but this week sees a general improvement everywhere.

Windy weather in the North Island has forced two planes to miss their approaches into Wellington Airport.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said two flights approaching the airport had to utilise their missed approach procedures due to strong winds.

Both aircraft managed to land the second time around. No flights further had been disrupted, Rennie said.

Strong gusts of winds are being reported hitting Auckland, Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, coastal parts of Gisborne, Hawke’s Ba,y and Wellington.

The Bluebridge ferry issued an alert warning passengers that conditions in the Cook Strait were looking to deteriorate from noon on Monday.

The poor conditions looked to last until Tuesday evening. While sailings were going ahead, they would be “rough,” and may take longer, which would result in delays.

“We will continue reviewing the forecast closely and will update this weather alert. If your sailing is impacted we will notify you via text and email as soon as possible.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Two planes were forced to enact missed approach procedures when flying into Wellington Airport due to strong wind (file photo).

Restrictions were in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. According to Waka Kotahi NZTA, only four lanes in each direction on the Auckland Harbour Bridge were open during the morning’s peak travel period.

Temporary full closures may be required if severe winds gust reach over 90km/h.

“Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle,” the transport agency warned.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Habour Bridge is operating with four lanes in each direction during peak hour traffic (file photo).

Some ferry services have also been cancelled in Tāmaki Makaurau due to the weather conditions.

Strong wind watches began in Northland, Auckland – including the Great Barrier Island – and the Coromandel Peninsula from 8am and were expected to be in place until 4pm.

Southwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService warned. Aucklanders can expect a high of 14C and a low of 8C.

Meanwhile, in the Bay of Plenty a slip and fallen tree were causing chaos for commuters as State Highway 35 remained closed between Beach Rd in Ōpōtiki and the Motu River Bridge, Maraenui.

Coastal parts of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay north and east of Wairoa were set to see the effects of the wind later, with a strong wind watch coming into effect at 7pm and lasting until 10am on Tuesday.

Further south, the strong winds hit Wellington at 9am and were expected to last through to 9pm.

Gales could reach up to 100kmh in exposed areas but will ease at night, MetService warned.

Christchurch, however, is set to see a relatively calm day with early morning rain passing through by this evening. A high of 12C and a chilly low of 2C are expected.

Snow is expected to affect a number of roads across the South Island on Monday, including Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and Crown Range Road.