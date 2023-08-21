Homicide investigation launched as man dies after early-morning assault in Palmerston North

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was critically injured in Palmerston North early Monday morning and later died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to a house in Clyde Cres, Roslyn, shortly after 4am Monday.

In a statement, Manawatū area commander Ross Grantham said the man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died around 5am.

Grantham said police were working hard to establish what happened and who was responsible but “confident this is not connected to any recent gang activity”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The injuries suffered were consistent with stab wounds, police said.

The property had been cordoned off and a scene guard was in place as an examination was completed, Grantham said.

A St John spokesperson said it responded with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one manager who tended to the patient.

The property is part of a Kāinga Ora housing complex of single-unit flats.

At 8.30am one of the front flats was cordoned off, along with the car parking area in between the two flats, and a police officer was outside.

There was also an officer at the front door of the flat behind.

Four plain-clothes police officers arrived at the scene about 8.30am and visited one of the flats.

Shortly afterwards a man and woman who were at the scene left with officers in a police car.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Clyde Cres property has been cordoned off.

The police presence was a surprise to residents on the street as most neighbours didn’t hear any noises from the house overnight.

One neighbour said she usually heard noises from the row of houses and it wasn’t uncommon for the police to occasionally visit.

Another neighbour said there were usually people coming and going from the flats.