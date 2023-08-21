Multiple trucks slip on Kaimai Range

The Kaimai Range has reopened after a number of trucks were caught on a slippery part of the road (file photo)

Police say more than 10 trucks were caught out on a slippery part of the road on the Kaimai Range.

State Highway 29 was partially blocked after multiple trucks have become stuck due to what police described as slippery roads, on the Kaimai Range.

A police spokesperson said understand it was more than 10 and due to the slippery surface, it appears it may relate to oil spilt from a vehicle.

Waka Kotahi said the road is now open with traffic management in place and reduced speed limits until clean-up is completed.

Motorists should expect delays, take care and drive to the conditions if travelling over the Kaimai Range on Monday morning.