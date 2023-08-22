For duck's sake: bird causes outage to 1300 people in Northern Southland

A wayward duck caused a massive power outage in Southland after it flew into a powerline on Tuesday morning.

When a duck flew into a power line it caused a 150m long hedge to go up in flames, a power outage for 1300 customers and a call-out for 27 volunteer firefighters on Tuesday morning.

Riversdale Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer David Stevenson said the duck got caught in a power pole and shorted the lines out, which started a fire in the hedge below it.

“It took all the power out to Riversdale, Waikaia and Balfour, and everywhere else, and a couple of schools had to close, I believe,’’ he said.

“At the height of the fire, 27 firefighters from Riversdale, Waikaia, Balfour and a tanker from Gore were here.’’

Emergency services were called to the fire, in a paddock next to the Riversdale power substation on York Rd, at 10.22am.

The road was closed while the fire was extinguished.

PowerNet confirmed that a hedge fire in Riversdale affected its 33kV line, causing the power outage.

Power was restored at about 2:30pm.

The company said that 1366 customers were affected by the outage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Dawson said it received two 111 calls about the hedge fire around 10.20am.

“The calls suggested that the fire was spreading quickly, so a second alarm was raised,” Dawson said.

The areas of the power outage:

Ardlussa, Balfour, Balfour Township, Black Swamp, Cattle Flat, Freshford, Glenaray, Glenlapa, Glenure, Kaweku, Kingston Crossing, Mandeville, Nine Mile, Otama Valley, Piano Flat, Pyramid, Riversdale, Riversdale Township, Sandstone, State Highway 94, Waikaia, Waimea, Waiparu, Waipounamu, Wendon, Wendonside.