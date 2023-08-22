Road closed after crash involving vehicle and pedestrian leads to serious injuries
A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian leads to serious injuries and road closure in Levin.
A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash on Bath Street, Levin.
“Initial indications are there are serious injuries.”
Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
Fire and Emergency shift manager Karen McDonald said they got a call at 6.41pm and one fire crew attended and assisted police and ambulance services.
The road is closed at the scene.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area.