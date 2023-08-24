19-year-old charged with murder after death at central Auckland motel

The person sustained “serious injuries” and died at the scene, police say.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died at a motel in the central Auckland suburb of Epsom on Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

He appeared via audiovisual link, in front of Judge Debra Bell and was granted interim name suppression.

The man’s lawyer, Jonathan Hudson, indicated a not guilty plea would be entered at his next court date.

The young man was supported in court by his sister and mum.

Motel resident, Avesh, arrived at the complex late last night.

“I got here just after 9pm, and it was all over by then,” he told Stuff on Thursday morning.

Jason Dorday/Stuff On Thursday morning one marked police car was parked outside the building.

“There were about six police cars and four police officers by the front door.“

“Police checked my name and details, but that was about it.”

At about 7.25pm on Wednesday, emergency services responded to reports that one person had serious injuries at a motel on Alpers Ave.

The person died at the scene, police said.

A worker at Off Broadway Motel said all staff were safe and that the incident was “isolated”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the victim and the male were known to each other.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter. We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident,” Armstrong said.

On Thursday morning, no cordons were in place but one marked police car was parked outside Off Broadway Motel.

Police are in the area while further inquiries are carried out.

The 19-year-old will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on September 13, he was remanded in custody until then.