Change of command for Royal New Zealand Air Force

Darryn Webb will move into the role of Air Vice Marshall and chief of the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

A new commander has been appointed for the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, MNZM, will take command of the RNZAF following the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark to Director General for the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

Webb will be promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and will lead the air force from October 2 until a formal appointment is made in 2024

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short said Webb had a distinguished career that spanned more than 33 years of service.

“Air Commodore Webb has a wealth of operational, command and staff experience, gained over his career.

NZDF Andrew Clark is leaving the RNZAF to take up a position with the GCSB.

“He is an exceptional leader and I look forward to working with him.”

Since joining the RNZAF as a pilot in 1990, Webb had accumulated more than 6000 hours of flying.

He had commanded units at every level and held strategic portfolios including Defence Capability and Strategic Commitments and Engagements.

Webb was also head of the NZDF’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine Covid-19 response, which earned him the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2022 New Year Honours list.

Clark’s would be leading the GCSB, which contributed to national security by providing cybersecurity and foreign intelligence.

“It is a well-deserved move for Air Vice Marshal Clark who has served the Defence Force with distinction for more than 36 years, culminating in the role of Chief of Air Force since 2018,” Short said.

“He has been a talented and thoughtful leader.”

Details regarding the change-of-command ceremony were still be to released.