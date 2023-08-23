Former Auckland strip club dancer wins Disputes Tribunal hearing over bond money

A strip club dancer who won a Disputes Tribunal hearing over the return of her bond money is hopeful it will encourage others to take action against venues’ wrongdoing.

Sienna* took Auckland’s Showgirls to the tribunal after the club failed to pay back her bond of $550.

She had spent a month working at the club – known for its strict fining system – before heading overseas last year.

The club took $50 to $100 each shift she worked as bond money in case they were to fine her.

But when Sienna contacted the club to get her bond back, she was first told it had been erased from the system, or they had paid her, then, that it had been forfeited because she didn’t give notice before leaving.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A Fired Up Stilettos spokesperson, said fines and bonds were a tool used by clubs to “legitimise theft”. Pictured at last Parliament protest in June.

“I said my last day in an email and it was in my contract,” Sienna previously said.

But last Thursday, the dancer won her hearing and an order would be given to Showgirls to pay her back her bond, she said.

Sienna had some doubt going into the process, lacking trust in a system that in previous cases suggested judgment and prejudice because of the nature of her job.

“I just wanted personally to be acknowledged that they have done something wrong because it honestly feels like a form of gas lighting what they were doing,” she said.

“I think that now we stand a chance ... We have a voice now.”

STUFF Documents seen by Stuff illustrate strict rules that dancers must adhere to, or face fines in the form of pay deductions. (First published in 2017)

Strippers’ rights activist group Fired Up Stilettos is working to outlaw fines and bonds in strip clubs. The group had met with Labour MP and Wellington Central candidate Ibrahim Omer to include contractors in his bill criminalising wage theft against employees. It had its first reading on August 1.

Group spokesperson Margot Embargot said fines and bonds were a tool used by clubs to “legitimise theft”.

"Clubs know that it takes time, and often money, for dancers to seek justice," Embargot said. "They also know that they have social stigma working in their favour to keep the dancers silent. These clubs capitalise on the barriers to justice, their workforce faces.“

Another spokesperson, Laura Phillips, said it was important to let other dancers know they could take their club to the Disputes Tribunal over fines and bonds and had six years after an incident to do so.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Fired Up Stilettos collective has been holding protests and doing advocacy work to fight for better working rights in the adult entertainment industry, gaining interest and support from some MPs.

Lawyer and writer Max Harris, who assisted Sienna with preparing for her hearing, said based on her evidence, it was clear an agreement had been made about the terms of her employment and there was no obvious reason for the club to withhold her bond.

“I think Sienna showed real courage in taking this forward and I think this shows that those employers are wrong to bank on people not challenging them.

“My hope is that this decision – while a decision on its own facts – will send a message to employers in similar situations that they can’t get away with acting arbitrarily towards dancers in similar positions.”

Harris said records such as emails, receipts and written documents provided good evidence for people in similar positions and disputes.

Showgirls has been approached for comment.

*Sienna is her dancer name, not her real name