'Kind, chatty old fella' killed in central Auckland apartment stabbing

Police are at the scene of a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in central Auckland.

A 70-year-old man stabbed to death at his Auckland apartment building on Wednesday was “a pleasant old fella”, always keen to help others.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the man was stabbed in the foyer of the 11-storey Upper Queen St complex, which contains about 100 units.

The victim knocked on the door to the building manager’s unit to ask for help after being stabbed.

A 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man have since been charged with murder.

A neighbour, who doesn’t want to be named, said he was a kind-hearted man who would help anyone in need.

“He is a pleasant old fella. He was very approachable. On a lot of occasions, he would offer money to people just out of kindness.

“He was really chatty, and had a sense of humour. He didn’t speak to many people but when he did, he was chatty.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police carry out an investigation in a private car park located next to a central Auckland’s apartment complex where fatal stabbing took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The neighbour said the victim was always keen to help people and had opened his home to boarders.

The neighbour said he never heard the man having any argument or fight with anyone. It was only recently when the victim's daughter raised concerns with him about having young people at his apartment.

“For this to happen, it is unbelievable.

“The only drama in his life was worrying about his daughter [who didn’t live with him] and [finding] car parks next door because he got some [parking] tickets.

STUFF Detective Inspector Scott Beard says a homicide investigation is under way in central Auckland after a person was stabbed to death at an apartment complex.

The victim wanted to go to Panguru, Far North where his family lived, the neighbour said.

“He used to talk a lot about his grandmother and his mum who lived in Far North.

“He always talked about going back up north where his family lived.”

According to Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City CIB, two people were taken into custody after the man’s death.

The pair appeared before Judge Debra Bell via audio visual link at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old woman was in tears throughout the hearing, at times holding her head in her hands.

“I just need a minute to prep myself, I’m sorry,” she said.

The man, 35, appeared composed in a white boiler suit.

Caroline Williams/Stuff The man (left) and woman appeared at the Auckland District Court via audiovisual link.

Judge Bell granted the pair interim name suppression and remanded them in custody until September 13.

Meanwhile, the Upper Queen St apartment building was still cordoned off.

Residents reported being unable to enter the foyer on the ground floor and a police officer was standing guard.

Police also cordoned off the neighbouring Park Terraces car park while they search for a "vehicle of interest".

The victim is yet to be named my police as they are still working to notify his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination would be carried out on Thursday.