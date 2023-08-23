Man and woman arrested after death of 70-year-old at Auckland apartment

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Uptown Apartments on Upper Queen St, central Auckland.

A man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the killing of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Auckland's Upper Queen St, police said.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in Auckland’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Late on Wednesday evening, police provided an update, saying a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman had been arrested and were due to appear at Auckland District Court on Thursday.

They did not name the victim, saying they are still working to notify his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, police said.

A spokesperson said a police presence would remain at the apartment building on Thursday, as staff work to complete a scene examination and speak with residents.

Emergency services responded at 1.13pm on Wednesday to reports of one person with injuries, police previously said. The man died after being taken to hospital.

A scene guard was in place at 2.30pm and the entire ground floor had been cordoned off, with residents being advised to take the stairs.