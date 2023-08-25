Oranga Tamariki investigating footage of boy's alleged assault in group home

The incident occurred at an Oranga Tamariki group home in Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

Oranga Tamariki is investigating the alleged assault of a pre-teen boy at one of its Hawke’s Bay group homes, after obtaining footage of the incident.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this month. It involved two children and was filmed by a third.

The victim’s stepfather told Stuff his step-son, who has been staying at the group home for about two months, was confronted by two older teens staying at the home who locked him in a room, forced him to get on his knees, and then kicked him and punched him in the head.

The stepfather said the home had 2-3 staff, and the incident occurred when they went outside for a smoke.

Oranga Tamariki’s regional manager East Coast, Julie Tangaere, said the organisation received reports of concern on August 10 following the incident.

“Immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of those involved,” she said.

“Oranga Tamariki has seen footage of the incident, and it is being investigated. For privacy reasons we are unable to comment further,” Tangaere said.

The stepfather said the boy remained at the home and the teens involved in the incident had been moved.

“Look, he’s a difficult, stroppy kid with high complex needs and he can definitely be a handful. But he is just a kid. When I saw him the other day he said ‘Dad, I hate it there. I don’t want to be there anymore’. He’s living in fear,” the stepfather said.

123rf Oranga Tamariki has seen footage of the incident, and it is being investigated. (File photo)

He said it was unclear what the future held for the boy, but he’d like him to be in respite care, where he could live with him for several days each week.

“I love this kid. I’d like to have a say in his care,” he said.

Last month, four Oranga Tamariki staff were removed from the Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri, Auckland, after a video surfaced of residents fighting.

1 NEWS As police investigate two Oranga Tamariki staff for inappropriate sexual behaviour, another young person says they too were subjected to similar conduct.

In June, following allegations of sexual misconduct by Oranga Tamariki staff, it was announced that former police commissioner Mike Bush would undertake a review across all Oranga Tamariki residences.

External staff would work with Bush to investigate the ministry, before he would take on the role of implementing any reforms needed across its youth residences.

Shannon Pakura, former Oranga Tamariki chief social worker, would work with Bush to investigate the allegations, the ministry’s response, and any other child safety concerns.