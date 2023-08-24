Trapping intensifies after two kiwi found dead in Taranaki

Cameras catch the activities of kiwi on Kaitake, which are starting to make nests and incubate eggs at this time of year.

Taranaki’s kiwi conservation community has rallied to step up monitoring and trapping after two kiwi deaths on Kaitake.

The birds, named Kōwhai and Aroha, were discovered dead separately during monitoring checks in the past two weeks.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust ranger Toby Shanley said the kiwi were among the birds released in the area in 2021 and their deaths are a huge loss for everyone involved.

“It’s most likely a ferret is responsible for the death of these birds, but it’s also a reminder of the threat cats and dogs pose to kiwi.”

Rangers and volunteers from groups around the region, including Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust, Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Te Ara Taiao, Taranaki Mounga Project, DOC and schools are laying out more ferret traps, along with upping the checking of kiwi from every week to twice a week.

This year 21 kiwi were released on Taranaki Maunga and Kaitake, and they join a growing population of at least 30-40 on Kaitake.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Toby Shanley from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust said all the groups and volunteers involved with kiwi have come together to protect the birds in the Kaitake Ranges.

The birds are particularly vulnerable at this time of year as they start laying eggs, and there are currently 7 monitored kiwi that are nesting, including Kōwhai’s mate Ash.

Taranaki Mounga Project operations manager Ngahina Capper said the dead kiwi were found within Te Papakura o Taranaki not far from the boundary, similar to three kiwi predations last year.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The two dead kiwi were amongst the birds released in 2021. (File photo).

“It goes to show the importance of the mahi, of all the predator work being done collectively, and especially the work being done in and around the boundary line to prevent re-incursion of predators,” he said.

“It’s distressing for us to have any kiwi die, and we need to learn from this and ensure it helps us achieve our long-term goal of ridding the area of predators and pests, so native species can fully flourish once again.”

A wānanga is being planned for members of the conservation community to discuss predations and responses to incursions.