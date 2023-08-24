'Sovereign citizen' landlords evicted tenants over vaccine feud

Landlords Robert Pihema and Laurayno Ngawhika claimed that they were “sovereign” citizens and therefore were outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction – tribunal adjudicator JP Smith disagreed.

A group of Rotorua landlords have been ordered to pay $6000 after attempting to kick out their tenants over a feud about the Covid-19 vaccine – they were arrested in the process.

According to the Tenancy Tribunal decision, landlords Robert Pihema and Laurayno Ngawhika claimed that they were “sovereign” citizens and therefore were outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction. Adjudicator JP Smith did not accept this argument.

The tribunal also heard that, in October, one of the landlords told the tenants they would have to leave because they had “coerced” her son into being vaccinated.

In a text message read to the tribunal she called it “an act of war” against their family.

“Consider this as notice to leave my house,” it said. When the tenants asked how much notice they were being given, the reply was “yesterday, that’s how much”.

“To deliberately take advantage of him and impose and project your beliefs upon while he was vulnerable was an unforgivable act.” (sic)

The tenants asserted their rights, saying they had to be given 90 days’ notice, and a notice was promptly served on them.

The landlords told the tribunal that the timing of the text messages was “coincidental” and that they had been planning to sell the house to a family member and were simply exercising their own rights.

However, Smith determined that the landlords did not have grounds to terminate the tenancy because they did not have an unconditional purchase and sale agreement in hand.

“I find that the [landlords] did not have a valid reason under the Residential Tenancies Act to terminate the tenancy... [and] if it were necessary to make a finding whether the notice was retaliatory, I would have found that it was.”

Smith further determined that the tenants had merely encouraged the landlord’s son to “exercise his right of choice” regarding the vaccine, which they were entitled to do.

In an unusual set of events, the duo had initially been able to obtain an order in January from the tribunal granting immediate possession of the property, however a stay was put on that order following an application for a rehearing.

But, it didn’t stop the landlords from attempting to forcibly remove the tenants themselves, which ultimately led to them being arrested by police, according to the most recent tribunal decision.

In February, the landlords went to the house and knocked on the doors and the windows. One of the tenants called the police, and the landlords agreed to leave.

However, the landlords returned several hours later and turned off the power supply at the meter box. They then forced entry into the house, gaining access through a window.

A chase ensued throughout the house during which the tenant tried to hold a door closed.

“He then barricaded himself inside his bedroom, which they tried to force open,” the decision said.

The police arrived and told the landlords that the eviction was not lawful, and removed them from the property. Later that evening the landlords returned and parked in the driveway, at which time they were arrested.

The tenants visited the police station the next day, and the tribunal heard that the landlords followed them there and recorded them on a phone.

“The nature and frequency of visits over those two days went well beyond what was reasonable, even without the unlawful entry into the house. There was a repeated pattern of behaviour that amounted to harassment,” Smith said in his decision.

Smith ordered the landlords to pay $2500 for termination without grounds, $2000 for harassment, $1000 for unlawful entry and $500 for shutting off the power.

Smith noted that Te Tuhi Ngawhika-Pihema and Riria Ngawhika-Pihema were jointly responsible as trustees of R n R Trust, which owned the property, however trustees Robert Pihema and Laurayno Ngawhika were the respondents named on the tenants’ application.