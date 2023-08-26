Accessway to Ruahine Forest Park to remain open

A public accessway to Ruahine Forest Park off Opawe Rd in Pohangina will remain open.

The Manawatū District Council has spent more than $220,000 investigating the possible closure of an accessway to a forest park, but the idea has been shelved.

The council last year proposed to close a section of an unformed legal road, called a paper road, in Pohangina north of Ashhurst. But many people opposed it as the paper road provides access to the Ruahine Forest Park.

The council in April decided not to go through with the proposal, the second time it has done so. In 2013, the council proposed to close the road, but stopped after being met with opposition.

Now information revealed by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act shows the council has spent $223,456 on matters relating to Opawe Rd since 2007.

The council spent $157,287 on lawyers, $43,635 on services from The Property Group, $2490 on reports confirming the paper road was a legal road and $20,044 on surveying the road and other contractors.

Stuff asked the council if it thought this was a worthy use of council funds.

Chief executive Shayne​ Harris said: “This matter commenced in 2007 and has been a long, drawn-out process that has involved several options being explored, which has met with continued challenges and legal action.

“The costs incurred amount to an average of $13,750 a year. The costs were what they were.”

The paper road crosses farmland on Opawe Rd and leads to a Ruahine Range crossing to Dannevirke. It is used by hunters and trampers.

The proposal was for the paper road to close and be transferred to the farm owner. A public access pedestrian right-of-way easement was offered as a replacement.

The new easement would be where there was already an existing poled route nearby, but opponents were worried the easement would not have the same rights as the paper road and could be closed by the landowner.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The paper road off Opawe Rd which provides access to the Ruahine Forest Park. A proposal to close the paper road has been stopped.

At the council’s April meeting, Ryan O’Leary from The Property Group recommended the council didn’t proceed with the proposal, which the council agreed to.

O’Leary’s report stated the council wanted to secure enduring access to the forest park; many people were concerned the easement was not a sufficient alternative; many objectors could see benefits in the alternative location of access; and the first two issues required considering other options.

A council spokesperson said alternative options needed further investigation, which was best done outside the road stopping proposal.

At the council, meeting O’Leary said stopping the proposal would allow for the issues raised and further options to be investigated.

Now council staff are working on ways to “address concerns about enduring public access to Ruahine Forest Park”.

“The feedback from submitters arising from the earlier road stopping process, including about the easement that was proposed, will be considered as part of that exercise,” the spokesperson said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A poled route, which is near the paper road, also provides access to the forest park, but opponents to the closure of the paper road don’t believe the poled route is a viable alternative.

Pohangina man and hunter John Dykman was one of the opponents to the road closure. He was relieved the proposal had been stopped, but was worried the council would try again in future.

He said it was frustrating ratepayers’ money had gone down the drain over the matter.

“The amount of money that has been spent over the last 15 or 20 years would have put a road in and a car park by now and some fencing.”

The paper road crosses farmland which is owned by Richard Christensen, who did not respond to a request for comment.