Live in a garden shed at $450/wk in NZ's most costly town

A garden shed being rented out for $450 a week in the Bay of Plenty.

A garden shed described as “private and quiet” with no bathroom, water or heating is being advertised at $450 a week – evidence of how far Bay of Plenty rents have soared.

The region’s city of Tauranga is now the most expensive place to rent in Aotearoa.

Garden shed owner Judy Randell told Stuff she had already received many inquiries since posting the ad for her rental, which is in her backyard.

“Interest has been strong. For us it’s a good passive income and I like to help others.”

The shed is “fully furnished” with a bed, microwave and kitchenware, and Randell said there was an outdoor barbecue area, and even a vege patch, which was a strip of dirt along the side of the shed.

Stuff The shed comes complete with a “vege patch”, which is a small strip of dirt.

Randell said she would charge $450 to a couple and $330 to a single person.

While some questioned the owner about the safety of having no water or heat and a gas bottle inside, others said it was better than sleeping in a car.

Tauranga man Nathan Little said having too many restrictions only added to the renting crisis.

“People throughout all history and still today all around the world have lived in significantly less and been fine. Healthy homes compliance, the RMA, they are the reason there's such extreme demand on housing.”

Stuff The shed is “fully furnished” with a bed, microwave and kitchenware.

Rents in the region have been soaring, Trade Me’s property price index showed.

The median weekly rent in the Bay of Plenty region reached a new high in July at $660, up $50 on the previous year.

Rents in Tauranga were even higher, climbing $55 on the year prior to reach a new record at $695, making it the most expensive place in the country to rent, ahead of Auckland on $670, Trade Me director Gavin Lloyd said.

Rental supply in the Bay of Plenty was down 11% year-on-year in July.

The most viewed rental property on Trade Me in the Bay of Plenty in July was a three-bedroom home in Papamoa at $530 a week, which had 2000 views in the first seven days, Lloyd said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff To keep from defaulting on her mortgage, 50-year-old Corrie Dark is having to rent out her home, and move into her small boat that doesn't have a toilet or bathroom.

Evans Property Management owner Janine Evanshigh said rental prices were high due to a lack of available properties, increasing demand, and external economic conditions.

Renters should be cautious when renting sheds or garages.

”Renting a property without essential amenities like heating, water, or proper sanitation facilities can lead to significant discomfort and potentially even health and safety concerns. Not to mention these homes will not comply with the Healthy Homes Standard.”

The Green Party has proposed a cap on rental increases, meaning landlords couldn’t increase rents more than 3% a year. However the proposal has been met with disapproval from economists and property investors.