Police release name of Upper Queen St homicide victim

Police released the name of a man killed in Upper Queen St on Wednesday.

A man killed in an apartment block on Upper Queen St on Wednesday was 70-year-old Herbert Bradley.

Bradley died after being stabbed in an apartment block. Stuff understands he lived in the apartment block.

Detective inspector Scott Beard said police and victim support were working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered.

“Police will today complete the scene examination at the Upper Queen Street apartment where the stabbing occurred.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Uptown Apartments on Upper Queen Street in central Auckland.

“The investigation still continues, along with the prosecution phase of the two accused charged with Mr Bradley’s murder.

"Police would like [to] thank those residents and workers around the apartment block and car park for their understanding and assistance."