Queensland Police release new CCTV footage of the ute Kiwi Brett Orme was driving when he disappeared

Queensland police have released CCTV footage of the ute Kiwi Brett Orme was driving when he disappeared.

The 54-year-old father of one was last seen wearing a high-vis top leaving a home in the suburb of Fitzgibbon in his white Nissan Navara ute on August 11, according to Australian police. It was also the last time the prolific social media user posted on Facebook.

He spoke with his son two days later on a cellphone saying they’d meet up soon, but no one has seen or heard from him since, leading the detective in charge of the case to say he was “perplexed” as to what had happened to him.

Footage released by Queensland Police on Saturday shows Orme’s ute heading eastbound on Patricks Road in Arana Hills at 2.12pm on Sunday, August 13.

Officers will return to Iron Bark Gully to hand out pamphlets and will set up a kiosk. Another kiosk will be set up on Sunday at the Tinchi Tamba Wetlands in Bald Hills.

On Monday, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham revealed Orme’s phone was found near a walking track at Ironbark Gully in Samford Conservation Park on August 16, and handed in to police that day.

Then, on Saturday, his locked ute was found abandoned near Tinchi Tamba wetlands in Brisbane’s northernmost suburb, Bald Hills – about 20km from Ironbark Gully.

Massingham said an examination of Orme’s phone showed he’d taken a selfie of himself at Ironbark Gully about 12.30pm on August 13, but it was unclear what had happened to him after that.

“It was probably a moment-in-time selfie that he took in a bushland setting where he was obviously enjoying some time. The reason why he was there is unknown at this stage.”

Orme’s vehicle was seen in the Tinchi Tamba wetlands area about 7pm that day.

"The vehicle ... was in the vicinity … for some three-and-a-half hours before it leaves, only for three or four minutes, and then again is seen [returning] around midnight,” Massingham said.

"At this stage we don't know if Mr Orme met with foul play over at Ironbark Gully, or whether in fact something has occurred here [Tinchi Tamba].

”We have grave concerns for his safety.”

Massingham said homicide detectives had joined the investigation into Orme’s “suspicious” disappearance, dubbed Operation Victor Falmouth. Extensive searches of the Tinchi Tamba wetlands and Ironbark Gull tracks had not revealed anything of interest, he said.

Australian media reported police divers and sonar equipment were being used in the wetlands near where Orme’s truck was found on Tuesday. Born in New Zealand, Orme attended Alexandra Primary School and Dunstan High School before joining the army for a two-year stint from 1986-88.

He then moved to Australia two decades ago and set up his business, Complete Shed Installations in 2017. Since he vanished, past customers have commented on the “great bloke” Orme was when he built their shed.

“He put up our shed with his son two years back. Was a great bloke, very friendly and a hard worker…so sad to hear this news,” one customer posted on social media.

Another said “Great guy! He did some work around my place a few years back. Brett I’m hoping you are ok.”

Many friends said they were praying for the safe return, of the man one described as being “a legend”.

Orme’s Queensland-based sister declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.