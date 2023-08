Players from Auckland, Waikato and Palmerston North share Saturday’s first division Lotto prize.

Four players from Auckland, Waikato and Palmerston North each won $250,000 in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

Supermarkets in Palmerston North sold two of the first division winning tickets – Pioneer New World and Pak N Save Palmerston North.

The other two tickets were bought online.

No one hit the winning Powerball numbers and the jackpot rolls over to $8 million for Wednesday’s draw.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.