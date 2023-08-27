Police warn of traffic disruption ahead of Restore Passenger Rail protest

Police expect more disruption from Restore Passenger Rail protests in the coming weeks.

Police are warning Wellington commuters there could be disruption tomorrow morning and “over the next few weeks” as the group behind a series of controversial demonstrations ramps up again.

“Police are aware of social media posts on a planned protest tomorrow morning that could cause disruption to traffic,” a police spokesperson said.

”It’s expected that further protests could occur over the next few weeks.”

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in past months, with protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve.

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, the group announced that it would “be back on the roads” from Monday, August 28.

Police will place units “at strategic points on the Wellington roading network” to ensure the safety of the public and prevent unlawful behaviour.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Restore Passenger Rail protesters glued themselves to the Wellington motorway on April 17, 2023. Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle explains why. (Video published on April 17)

“We urge protesters to consider their safety and the safety of others when planning their peaceful protest.”

Police would respond with enforcement action and “subsequent prosecution”, the spokesperson said.