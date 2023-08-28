Kiwis are 'one diagnosis away from moving to Australia', cancer survivor warns

Malcolm Mulholland of Patient Voice Aotearoa has launched the “My Life Matters” campaign to get politicians to commit to more healthcare funding, following his wife Wiki’s death as a result of breast cancer. (File photo)

A campaigner who lost his wife to cancer, and had a close call himself, is calling upon electioneering politicians to address a healthcare funding model in “crisis”.

Malcolm Mulholland’s wife Wiki lost her three-and-a-half year battle with breast cancer. Less than a year after her death, Mulholland was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Kiwis are one diagnosis away from having to move to Australia to access medicines that are publicly funded elsewhere in the OECD. We are in a crisis and our politicians need to act,” he said.

Mulholland is taking that message on a roadshow of Aotearoa, starting with Palmerston North. On each of the 17 visits he will be outlining the top five cancers diagnosed in the area – and the treatments that could be made available.

“Medicines are a core part of the backbone of healthcare, enabling patients to lead healthy and productive lives, however New Zealand remains at the bottom of the OECD without access to many medicines that are already part of standard international treatment regimes,” he said.

According to a Treasury update from May, New Zealand’s medicine buying agency Pharmac will require further funding to simply maintain the current level of access to life-saving drugs beyond 2024.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Families from the lower North Island affected by breast cancer march to Parliament with a petition pleading for Pharmac to fund key drugs. (First published October 2018).

Mulholland says that a further $181 million will need to be found, and that wouldn’t include funding for any new medicines.

“This could mean no new medicines will be funded until there is a commitment from Government to do so.”

The My Life Matters campaign has been launched under the banner of Patient Voice Aotearoa, but has the backing of 19 patient advocacy organisations including Melanoma NZ and Breast Cancer Foundation.

In addition to the roadshow, the campaign includes digital billboard advertisements in Wellington and Auckland in the lead up to the October general election.

Mulholland previously told Stuff the reason he was still alive was because his wife had already died as a result of cancer.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mulholland and his wife, Wiki, previously presented a petition to Parliament to double Pharmac’s budget. (File photo)

He sought private treatment after his urologist told him there was no guarantee he would be seen in the public health system within four months – but going private came at a cost of more than $60,000.

“In a weird way the only reason that was able to happen was because Wiki had died, and we were able to get the life insurance.”

Mulholland had never got around to getting health insurance, having been too busy caring for his wife, and advocating for better healthcare. But, he didn’t want to chance a wait in the public system.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world, especially after we’d lost Wiki... I’m a solo dad now. Last thing you want is your kids to be orphans.”

In June, he received the all clear, a year after receiving his diagnosis and having paid for surgery.