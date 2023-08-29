Ramraiders use rubbish bin to smash past security bollards

Burglars used a rubbish bin to get past security bollards during a ramraid break-in of Puhinui Liquor on Monday night.

Concrete bollards, a roller door and steel bars weren’t enough to stop a south Auckland liquor store from being ramraided on Monday night.

Building owner Robin Atwal said he couldn’t believe, after he had spent $30,000 to put up bollards around the whole block, that burglars were still able to ram their way into the building.

When he arrived to take a look, he found that a dumpster from a few shops away had been moved down and placed lengthways between the bollards.

Thieves were able to ram the bin with a vehicle and send it smashing into the front door and gain access, he believes.

“I thought, ‘How the hell have they managed this?’ I don’t know what else we could possibly have done to increase security.”

The burglars made off with a haul of goods from Puhinui Liquor shop, leaving the store owners out of pocket.

Atwal said staff had already been worried about safety, and had been selling goods through a caged window at the door after 8pm.

“Thank God, the store had already closed. If the [raiders] had been there an hour earlier, the staff could have been hit.”

The incident took place around midnight, and the store had closed at 11pm.

Atwal is concerned that ramraiders are updating their tactics to get around new security measures.

Last year the Government announced $6 million in funding for a crime prevention programme that would see subsidies for business owners to install bollards.

“But, if they’re working their way around the bollards, what can you do?” Atwal said.

Robin Atwal/Supplied A dumpster placed between bollards was rammed by a car to smash through the shop door.

He was pleased that police arrived within minutes of being called, but wanted to see more effective consequences for ramraiders, especially those that were not youth.

A spokesperson for police said that up to four offenders had taken goods from the store before fleeing in a different vehicle than was used to ram the store.

The car used in the ramraid has since been towed and will undergo “a forensic examination”, they said.

They said that anyone with information that could assist should call 105.