Lower Hutt teenager located after almost a week of being missing
A teenager missing for almost a week has been located, police say.
A police spokesperson said 16-year-old Shanty had been found, and was “safe and well.”
“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”
The 16-year-old from Lower Hutt had been missing since last Wednesday, prompting police to call for information.
She had last been seen on Miromiro Rd in Normandale, and had been wearing a white/beige baggy hoodie, dark blue denim jeans and Converse shoes.