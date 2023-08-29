Lower Hutt teenager located after almost a week of being missing

The young woman who went missing in Lower Hutt since last Wednesday hsa been located, Police say. (file photo)

A teenager missing for almost a week has been located, police say.

A police spokesperson said 16-year-old Shanty had been found, and was “safe and well.”

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”

The 16-year-old from Lower Hutt had been missing since last Wednesday, prompting police to call for information.

She had last been seen on Miromiro Rd in Normandale, and had been wearing a white/beige baggy hoodie, dark blue denim jeans and Converse shoes.