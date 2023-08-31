Live: Rare blue supermoon set to shine twice in a day across NZ sky

20:27, Aug 31 2023
RICKY WILSON/ STUFF
The blue supermoon was the first since 2009 and would not be seen again until 2032. These images were taken from Mt Eden, Auckland.

Cast your eyes to the skies this morning to catch a glimpse of a rare supermoon.

Thursday night's blue supermoon as viewed from Christchurch's Port Hills.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Thursday night's blue supermoon as viewed from Christchurch's Port Hills.
The blue supermoon as seen from Auckland's Mt Eden on Thursday night.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The blue supermoon as seen from Auckland's Mt Eden on Thursday night.
The blue supermoon rises on Thursday evening, as seen from Mt Eden, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The blue supermoon rises on Thursday evening, as seen from Mt Eden, Auckland.