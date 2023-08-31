news
National
Live: Rare blue supermoon set to shine twice in a day across NZ sky
20:27, Aug 31 2023
RICKY WILSON/ STUFF
The blue supermoon was the first since 2009 and would not be seen again until 2032. These images were taken from Mt Eden, Auckland.
Cast your eyes to the skies this morning to catch a glimpse of a rare supermoon.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Thursday night's blue supermoon as viewed from Christchurch's Port Hills.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The blue supermoon as seen from Auckland's Mt Eden on Thursday night.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The blue supermoon rises on Thursday evening, as seen from Mt Eden, Auckland.
