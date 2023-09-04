How $200k of taxpayer cash went down the drain for a project linked to former Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon

Almost $200,000 of taxpayer money went down the drain when a project linked to a trust helmed by former Gisborne mayor and Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon fell over, before the project even began. Tony Wall reports.

It was a grand scheme – build a food factory in Gisborne to process the region’s abundant produce, while creating jobs for people struggling to find work.

It was the brainchild of the Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust (ASET), a charity established in 2017 by then-Gisborne mayor Meng Foon, and others, with the aim of creating jobs and reducing poverty.

Foon loaned $77,000 to buy machinery to get the trust up and running.

But the processing plant never happened and $188,000 spent on set-up costs couldn’t be recovered. Documents obtained by Stuff show that even after a $2m grant had been allocated, ASET wasn’t sure what it wanted to use the factory for.

National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, says the project should never have received public money.

“This project clearly wasn’t ready, but the Government hosed money into it anyway, abandoning caution in favour of chasing cash out the door.”

ASET approached the Government in 2019, hoping to dip into its newly-established Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), a New Zealand First initiative which was promising $3b over three years for regional development projects.

ASET applied for $3.5m, but officials from the Provincial Development Unit, an arm of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, recommended giving $2m.

While ASET had delivered “strong outcomes” in its short life, including employment opportunities, it did not have a proven record of delivering a project of this scale, they advised.

A grant of $2m would allow for a more “modest” processing facility, while “minimising risks associated with a larger scale-up”.

One of the identified risks was that cost estimates might be wrong and the trust would ask for more money, “or be unable to complete the project in the agreed manner”.

In July 2019, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced a $2m grant for ASET, one of several PGF grants totalling $27m for the Gisborne region.

ASET set about employing design and engineering consults and getting the necessary consents.

But documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act show that by March 2020, it was clear the project was already in trouble.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Meng Foon was chair of the Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust when it applied for Government money.

By then, Foon had become Race Relations Commissioner and had stood down as chairman of ASET, though he remained a trustee.

New chairman Larry Foster said in a letter to the Provincial Development Unit that ASET was “not appropriately resourced” to manage the project. It was taking staff away from their core job of employment and pastoral care.

And it appeared ASET didn’t know exactly what it wanted to do with the proposed facility.

Foster said “due diligence” was being carried out on the market for the trust’s fresh produce to determine what equipment should be installed in the factory.

Detailed designs for the factory couldn’t be completed without clarity about what it would be processing, he wrote.

“The market for ASET’s fresh produce is more limited than first thought due to third party arrangements between growers and suppliers to Foodstuffs and Progressive Enterprises and a limited market for kamo kamo,” Foster wrote.

The plan had been to install washing equipment in the factory, but most of the produce the trust grew did not require washing so the rationale for that was questionable.

ASET was requesting an amendment to the funding agreement “to allow for detailed due diligence to be carried out to determine what the best use of this factory will be”.

The trust was considering calling for proposals from food and beverage producers in the region, and the project might be better taken over by the owners of the land the factory was to be built on.

In mid-2020, the Government announced a reset of the PGF, with over $600m of funding re-allocated to support regions through the Covid pandemic.

The OIA documents do not say what became of the Gisborne project.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Shane Jones of NZ First championed the Provincial Growth Fund.

In a statement to Stuff, Kānoa – the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit – said ASET undertook a re-scope of the plant’s operational viability and decided the project should not continue.

However, $187,813 for building consent, compliance and consultation had already been spent and that was “non-redeemable”.

The remaining $1.8m was returned to the PGF and re-allocated for Covid-19 projects.

Foon, who stood down from his race relations job in June over conflict of interest allegations, says “price escalations” scuttled the Gisborne factory.

“The land was leased ... we couldn’t borrow any extra money, so we just said [to the PGF] ‘thank you, but no thanks’.

“As a social enterprise, charitable organisation ... the best thing to do was not to waste any more, and to actually just put it on hold.”

Blechynden, Kent/Stuff ASET overestimated the demand for kamokamo.

He says the design and engineering information can be used by anyone who takes the project on in future, and he believes it’s still viable.

Foon says the PGF was a “Godsend” for rural areas. “The amount of roading that we got done, the bridges, infrastructure ... we just opened our new state-of-the-art swimming pool.

“The [fund] really helped provincial New Zealand, when we were neglected in the past.”

But Willis says the PGF was loose, allowing money to “rain down without proper checks being done first”.

She says the Auditor-General highlighted concerns with the way it was run, including a lack of monitoring of projects which collectively received hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to the MBIE website, the PGF reset in 2020 created 4270 jobs across 700 approved projects.

RNZ reported in October that more than $240m in PGF money had been reallocated from projects that never got off the ground.