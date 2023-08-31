Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with a car in Northland

Diversions are in place at Boundary Road in Tikipunga, and Harris Road in Glenbervie. (File photo)

Emergency services in Northand have responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said that the road was closed and diversions were in place at Boundary Road in Tikipunga, and Harris Road in Glenbervie.

They said that initial reports had suggested that one person had received “serious injuries”.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.”

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the crash, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for St John said an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended the incident.