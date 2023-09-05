Full Disclosure: Urzila Carlson came out as gay by using almost no words

Urzila Carlson has spoken about her coming out experience on Stuff’s Full Disclosure podcast.

When Urzila Carlson came out as gay, the way she announced it and reaction she got was probably not what you’re expecting.

Carlson, who is South African-born, has built a reputation as one of New Zealand’s funniest comedians. She’s well known for her blunt delivery and is a regular panellist on 7 Days.

She spoke to Karen O'Leary on the Full Disclosure podcast, where O'Leary talks to high-profile members of the LGBTQIA+ community about their coming out experience.

Carlson told Full Disclosure that when she came out to her Mum, there was no speech, no drama and, if she’s honest, not really any words.

“This is my entire coming out line to my Mum. She answers the phone, and I go, ‘hi... ahh’. And she goes, ‘I knew it! I knew it!’ She goes, ‘why didn’t you tell me years ago?’ So, the only thing I ever said was, ‘ahh’, and then she just ran with it,” said Carlson.

Carlson said coming out is a stressful experience for women, but a big reason why she thinks gay women are often funny.

“Whenever you’re living in your own head for a long period of time, I think it can be described as trauma,” she said.

When you’re in the closet, you have a lot of time to think and internalise, she added.

“I think that makes you funny. It has to, otherwise you’ll go crazy,” she said.

During the episode, Carlson also discusses the young age she was when she realised she was gay and what life is like for the rainbow community in South Africa.

During the episode, Carlson also discusses the young age she was when she realised she was gay and what life is like for the rainbow community in South Africa.