Man dies following assault outside Mt Roskill restaurant

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in the early hours of Friday morning at a restaurant in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

The man was “found unresponsive following an assault” around 12.54am, according to detective senior sergeant Ash Matthews.

“After receiving medical assistance, he died at the scene,” Matthews said.

Police are working to establish exactly what had occurred and who was responsible.

One man who said he was a Richardson’s pub regular had been at the bar last night until about 10pm.

“It was quiet, just a couple of people drinking outside who were a little bit drunk.”

He said he hasn’t ever had any trouble: “I go in maybe two times a week to play the pokies, nothing ever happens”.

A heavy police presence remained outside a cordoned off scene at Richardson's Restaurant on Friday morning when a Stuff reporter arrived.

There were three police cars and an ambulance parked outside, detectives and people in white boiler suits, masks and gloves coming in and out of the restaurant. The whole premises had been taped off.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A police spokesperson said the man was “found unresponsive following an assault”.

A shopkeeper across the street said the cordon was in place when he arrived at 7am.

He said the bar was “very quiet usually” and there wasn’t ever any trouble there, so he was surprised by the heavy police presence.

None of the immediate neighbours that Stuff spoke to had heard any disturbance during the night, with some residents surprised to find out there was a heavy police presence.

Police said on Friday evening that the investigation will continue to take place into the weekend.