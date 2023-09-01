Missing Czech woman found dead after car crash in Whakatāne

Natalie Podesvova, 32, had planned to go on a trail walk in the Urewera Ranges.

A Bay of Plenty woman reported missing during a hiking trip has been found dead following a car crash in Whakatāne.

Natalie Podesvova was last seen leaving her Ōpōtiki home on Sunday, August 27, to take a hike at Lake Waikeremoana, in the Urewera Ranges.

The 32-year-old, who was originally from the Czech Republic, was meant to return the next day but didn’t turn up.

A police spokesperson confirmed she had been found dead following a single-car crash on Ruatahuna Road, Minginui.

”Police wish to thank the members of the local community and iwi who assisted in locating Natalie and at the site of the crash.”

The spokesperson said the cause of the crash was being investigated and police were making further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.