Highschool student seriously injured at Ashburton College

A student has been seriously injured at Ashburton College around 10.45am on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Walnut Ave, near Ashburton College.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Ashburton College principal, Ross Preece said that there had been “an accident on campus”.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their family. We are doing all we can to support everyone involved,” he said.

Ashburton College is conducting a review into the incident.