Shelly Bay sale to Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh bittersweet for mayor Tory Whanau

Tory Whanau says Shelly Bay land purchasers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh were planning to restore the land.

Wellington’s controversial $500m Shelly Bay development has been canned, with Hollywood power couple Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh purchasing the land.

Developers Shelly Bay Taikuru Limited and The Wellington Company announced with “deeply mixed emotions” they would not be going ahead with the planned housing project.

Speaking to media on Friday, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said she was hoping to see an increase in affordable housing with this development, but was now looking forward to other opportunities.

“We'll be sitting down with Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh over the next few weeks to discuss what they'd like to do with the land moving forward,” Whanau said.

“I've always been committed to affordable housing, that was going to be one solution to achieve that. But I'm looking forward to seeing other opportunities for affordable housing in our city.”

David Unwin/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau responds over the end to the planned development of Shelly Bay, following the sale of the land to Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh.

Whanau said having the area turn into a recreational space will be “a hugely positive thing,” and it was something the community had wanted.

“I was speaking to one of his representatives and I know they're feeling very positive about it,” she said.

Whanau said the sale of the development had been an “incredibly confidential” process and council were not privy to the discussions.

She said, although a lot of people would be celebrating the end of this development, she knew others would be disappointed about not having an increased amount of housing in Wellington.

“However, I want to reassure them that we are still committed to more housing developments, more affordable housing across our city in our more urban areas.”

The Shelly Bay development had endured years of opposition and protest – and was most recently the scene of a suspicious fire.

Whanau said the Wellington City Council is still continuing with the fire clean up.

Earlier, Jackson and Walsh had said in a statement it was a “wonderful coastline that holds a great deal of cultural and historical significance”.

Supplied An image released on March 28, 2019 of the proposed Shelly Bay development.

“Suffice to say we are looking forward to restoring the natural beauty of the bay.”

Ian Cassels, of The Wellington Company, said it had been an incredibly challenging project on multiple fronts with years of conjecture.

“An enormous amount of work has gone into the project to date, and we’d like to express our sincere thanks to those that have supported and assisted us along the way.”

TOM HUNT/STUFF Mau Whenua's occupation of Wellington’s Shelly Bay, started in November 2020, ended with a solemn ceremony in early May 2022.

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster – a noted critic of the plan – described the news as “fantastic”.

“I'm absolutely thrilled because to me, what was wrong with the development all along, was that the community was cut out completely of having any say in it, and that was a decision made by council with the support obviously of The Wellington Company.”

Why is this development so controversial?

The first controversy was the decision to fast-track resource consent under special housing legislation, which meant little-to-no council input.

Then came the sale of Taranaki Whānui land to Cassels. Because the sale of the land was seen as a major transaction, it had to go to a vote of members and 75 per cent had to vote in favour.

This failed and instead the parcels were sold separately. These were smaller transactions so a vote was not needed. By the time all four parcels of land had sold – for about $12m – Taranaki Whānui made a net loss and the legitimacy of that sale is being questioned in an open High Court case.

It is also controversial because of roads and pipes. The council agreed it would pay half the $20m cost – or up to $10m from ratepayers – to bring infrastructure up to scratch.

Later, a 525-day occupation at the site came to an end in May 2022. The protest group, Mau Whenua, argued Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui should have never sold its land there to Cassels and started to occupy the bay when the Wellington City Council agreed to sell and lease its portion of the land to Cassels.