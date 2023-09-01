Mystery 'HELP' message appears in the sand at West Coast lake

Police are asking for information around a mysterious 'help' sign spotted in the sand by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura.

A mysterious sign calling for help appeared in the sand at a West Coast lake.

This message in the sand was located by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura, a police spokesperson said.

It is Department of Conservation land that borders the Gloriavale Christian Community.

“We are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having gone into that area recently,” police said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have written the message and who may now be safe and well.”

Marcus Tuck, a farmer in nearby Inchbonnie, said the area was used by hunters and fishers.

“It's in the bush a bit. You would tramp in. It's quite remote,” he said.

