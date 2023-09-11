Boy reported missing in Christchurch found safe and well

Hunter has been found safe and well.

A boy reported missing in Christchurch has been found safe and well.

Police appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of Hunter, who they said had last been seen on Monday at 4.30pm on Linwood Avenue in Linwood.

He was wearing a grey hoody with a yellow print, a blue T-shirt, camo cargo pants and black shoes.

Police and Hunter’s family had concerns for his welfare, a police spokesperson said.

Late on Monday night police issued an update saying he had been found. They thanked members of the public who had got in contact with information.